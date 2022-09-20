Contests
Hundreds gather for screening of nursing documentary filmed in Fargo

“Who Cares: A Nurse’s Fight for Equity” features Fargo nurse Whitney Fear.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of nurses and nursing students gathered at the Fargo Theatre Monday night for the screening of a documentary filmed here in Fargo.

It’s called “Who Cares: A Nurse’s Fight for Equity,” and it features Fargo nurse Whitney Fear.

The red-carpet event celebrates all that nurses do to advocate for their patients, not only during the two-plus years of the COVID pandemic, but every day.

Fear also mentions that she hopes the documentary will inspire others.

“That would be pretty great. People did that for me. They helped me keep going and feel like I could believe in myself,” Fear says. “That’d definitely be a goal of mine, for within my life to inspire other people to do the same thing, too.”

The screening was followed by a panel discussion with Fear and other local nurse leaders.

