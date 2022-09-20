Contests
Players of the Week
Ask an Attorney

Homeowner finds snake in toilet

The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.(Eufaula Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (Gray News) – A resident in Alabama found a surprise in their toilet Friday.

The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.

Officers removed the unwelcomed visitor and released it to a “more suitable habitat,” the department said.

The snake was a harmless gray rat snake.

“We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will receive during our shift. Today was no exception, however a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cayler Ellingson
Man admits to killing teen after political dispute in Foster Co., court docs allege
Mapleton, ND - August 1, 2022. Scene of officer-involved shooting.
‘We wish that more would have been done...’ Family speaks out on officer-involved shooting
New Mexico Supreme Court
North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case
Three men with outstanding warrants arrested after fight in Fargo
Mapleton fatal shooting body camera footage released
ND Attorney General says officers’ shooting of Mapleton man was justified and lawful

Latest News

Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
Explosion reported at Chicago building
As the men reunite now, decades after the end of the war – both at the age of 99, they remember...
99-year-old veterans reunited after serving in World War II
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
With Griner in jail, WNBA players skip Russia in offseason