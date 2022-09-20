Contests
Grand Forks Corporal to be honored with prestigious “40 under 40″ Award

Cpl. Shane Rothenberger
Cpl. Shane Rothenberger(Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says Cpl. Shane Rothenberger has been recognized by the International Association of Chiefs of Police as a Global “40 under 40″ award winner.

As a 40 under 40 awardee, Cpl. Rothenberger is recognized as a top rising leader from around the world, exemplifying leadership, dedication, and service to his community and the law enforcement profession.

Cpl. Rothenberger has been with the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office since 2016. He is a cultural liaison officer, field training officer, member of the unmanned aerial system (drone) team and is also the agency’s Drug Recognition Expert.

Sheriff Andy Schneider says Cpl. Rothenberger has consistently grown as an individual and a leader. Recently built a training program regarding Native American culture, Rothenberger has been teaching the program statewide to law enforcement peers. He was also recognized as the Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office 2021 deputy of the year.

Rothenberger is the third officer in North Dakota to be honored with the 40 under 40 award, joining officers from the Watford City Police Department and the Fargo Police Department.

He and 39 other individuals from around the world, including Australia, Dubai, Korea, US Air Force, India, Canada, will attend the annual IACP conference in Dallas, Texas in October and be recognized in front of more than 16,000 public safety professionals.

