East Grand Forks couple make $2.6 million gift to UND Men’s Hockey program

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bob and Jeanine Peabody of East Grand Forks have signed a gift agreement to donate $2.6 million to the UND Men’s Hockey program — $2.55 million through their estate plan and $50,000 to make an immediate impact on the program.

Bob Peabody played hockey at UND in the late 1950s. He played goalie on the 1958-59 team that won UND’s first national championship in the sport. He graduated in 1961 with a degree in business. Jeanine earned an English degree in 1962. The Peabodys own Lumber Mart in East Grand Forks and Grand Forks.

“We are very thankful to be as well off as we are at this point in our lives,” said Bob. “It’s time to reward those that have helped us get to this point. The University of North Dakota was good to both my wife and me and gave us the tools to be successful in life.” The gift will fund needs within the hockey program.

“Bob and Jeanine are a very big part of our hockey family,” said UND Hockey Coach Brad Berry. “Their gift will impact the student-athletes that come through our doors every day. We can’t thank them enough for everything they have done for our hockey program.”

“We are so thankful to have people like Bob and Jeanine as part of our alumni family,” said DeAnna Carlson Zink, CEO of the UND Alumni Association & Foundation. “Their passion for their alma mater and UND student athletes is evident in this extremely generous gift. It is a wonderful testament to their success and their philanthropic spirit.”

Bob and Jeanine have been prominent supporters of charitable and civic projects throughout the local area. Bob says their belief is that they are repaying old debts through their philanthropy.

Bob said, “If you forget who brought you to the dance then you missed the whole ballgame. Pretty simple. You have to go back and take care of those that took care of you when you needed it and say ‘thank you.’”

