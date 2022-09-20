Contests
A display of houses for home buyers in the Valley

Valley Today Fargo CW - Fall Parade of Homes
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fall Parade of Homes is back for it’s 22nd annual year.

This year, the Home Builders Association of Fargo-Moorhead is displaying 37 homes in four communities from 17 different builders.

Homes range in price from $248,900 to over $906,000.

“F-M Parade of Homes is really a great opportunity to get out there and see what our builders are providing for us as a community, maybe different ways of living that you haven’t thought about before,” said Karena Carlson, realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties.

September 24-25 is the last weekend of the event, for more information you can visit their website.

