A display of houses for home buyers in the Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fall Parade of Homes is back for it’s 22nd annual year.

This year, the Home Builders Association of Fargo-Moorhead is displaying 37 homes in four communities from 17 different builders.

Homes range in price from $248,900 to over $906,000.

“F-M Parade of Homes is really a great opportunity to get out there and see what our builders are providing for us as a community, maybe different ways of living that you haven’t thought about before,” said Karena Carlson, realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties.

September 24-25 is the last weekend of the event, for more information you can visit their website.

