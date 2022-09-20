City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday night, Fargo city leaders voted to demolish a house that’s been a problem in a Fargo neighborhood for years.

The property in question is 924 5th St. S., right next to Hawthorne Elementary School. The two-story home has been declared a dangerous building, including issues with trash, plumbing, broken windows and fire damage.

More concerning to neighbors, however, since 2018, authorities have been called to the home 550 times. Many shared their worries during a city commission public hearing, including a neighbor who has lived next door for more than two decades.

“There are neighbors all over my neighborhood that will tell you stories about finding needles in their yards and watching them do drug deals in the alley. I don’t know what you can do, but this all has to stop.”

City leaders voted to demolish the home by Nov. 18.

