Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood

City leaders voted to demolish the home by Nov. 18.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday night, Fargo city leaders voted to demolish a house that’s been a problem in a Fargo neighborhood for years.

The property in question is 924 5th St. S., right next to Hawthorne Elementary School. The two-story home has been declared a dangerous building, including issues with trash, plumbing, broken windows and fire damage.

More concerning to neighbors, however, since 2018, authorities have been called to the home 550 times. Many shared their worries during a city commission public hearing, including a neighbor who has lived next door for more than two decades.

“There are neighbors all over my neighborhood that will tell you stories about finding needles in their yards and watching them do drug deals in the alley. I don’t know what you can do, but this all has to stop.”

City leaders voted to demolish the home by Nov. 18.

Search warrant carried out for ongoing drug investigation, one arrested 2019

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alanah Barnett died earlier this week after being taken off life-support.
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter
Teen ejected, killed in crash on Highway 200
TYRIE GUY GARDNER (MUG)
Man arrested after trying to attack FPD officer with a shovel
New Mexico Supreme Court
North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash in McHenry

Latest News

City of Fargo sign in City Hall.
Proposed city budget sees new projections
Hundreds gather for screening of nursing documentary filmed in Fargo
fiorecast
10:00PM Weather September 19
Price Watch September 19 - Interest rates on the rise
Price Watch September 19 - Interest rates on the rise