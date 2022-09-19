Contests
‘We wish that more would have been done...’ Family speaks out on officer-involved shooting

Mapleton, ND - August 1, 2022. Scene of officer-involved shooting.
Mapleton, ND - August 1, 2022. Scene of officer-involved shooting.(Valley News Live)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Family of the man killed during an officer-involved shooting in Mapleton is now speaking out, saying they wish more would have been done to protect the suspect/victim.

In a statement released by attorney Tim O’Keefe, the family of Andrew Martinez says, “We recognize and appreciate the effort made to peacefully resolve the terrible situation that day, but knowing that Andrew was in crisis and not in his right mind, we wish that more would have been done to prevent this tragic outcome.”

This all stemmed from a police standoff in Mapleton on August 1, 2022 where officers told Martinez to come out of a home without any weapons, and Martinez came out holding a gun.

In a press conference on Monday, Sept. 19, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley announced the officers were justified in their use of force and would not face any charges.

Read the full statement from the family below:

“The Martinez family calls on our local policing bodies to re-evaluate how they respond to people experiencing mental health crises and ensure officers are trained in de-escalation best practices so that no other family must experience this tragedy.

We are saddened to learn that the Attorney General has decided the police officer’s use of force was justified. We recognize and appreciate the effort made to peacefully resolve the terrible situation that day, but knowing that Andrew was in crisis and not in his right mind, we wish that more would have been done to prevent this tragic outcome.

“We continue to grieve the loss of a truly loving man, someone who took the hardships of his life and tried to turn them into positives for others. He was tormented by the demons of depression during his life, but he fought hard to conquer them. It’s hard for us to understand how a call for help to save his life during one of his lowest moments ultimately ended his life.

Attorney Tim O'Keefe on behalf of Martinez family
