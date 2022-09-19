Twin Ports nurses, hospitals set next negotiation dates after strike

DULUTH, MN -- Negotiations resume Tuesday for nurses across the Twin Ports.

One week ago, 2,000 Minnesota Nurses Association nurses from Essentia and St. Luke’s went on strike for three days.

They’re asking for better staffing, employee benefits, and wages.

Contracts between the MNA and local hospitals ended in June.

Essentia Health leaders said they are committed to reaching an agreement when they start talks again Tuesday.

Meanwhile, St. Luke’s spokespeople said they have their next negotiation date set for September 28.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.