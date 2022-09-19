Turning Quieter Tonight, Possible Thunder Again Tuesday A.M.

Now that the morning storms have mostly pushed off to the east, we will be on the quieter side for this evening. Those storms this morning were severe at times across Eastern ND and produced some large hail. Some areas in East-Central ND picked up some measurable rainfall as well! High temperatures this afternoon varied greatly - some warmed into the 80s and others much cooler in the 60s and low 70s with rain.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Mostly dry conditions will return to the Valley on Tuesday, but not before some isolated showers and storms in the morning and possibly early afternoon. Additionally, we could see patchy fog far north along the International border and an area of fog may develop in SD. Our morning lows will be in the 50s and 60s, while our highs will be in 60s in the north to low 80s in the far south. Aside from a few passing clouds in the afternoon, there will be Wednesday will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Expect lows in the 40s and 50s and highs again much cooler in the 50s and 60s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Thursday will see dry conditions as we see a high pressure move into our region. Temperatures, as a result, will be a little bit cooler and skies will be clearer. We will see high temperatures in the 50s and 60s with lows dipping into 40s for most and the 30s, even, in some places. Friday will has similar temperatures with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. There will be a chance of showers and some thunderstorms on Friday, especially during the evening.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Saturday could see a shower or two linger during the morning hours. However, the rest of the day will be very pleasant and warmer. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s as we wake up. High temperatures will reach the 50s and 60s during the day. Some will warm closer to the 70 degree mark. Overnight showers are possible. Sunday will have partly cloudy skies and cooler temps behind the cold front and showers. Temps will be in the 40s and 50s in the morning and warm up to the 50s and 60s in the afternoon.

MONDAY: To start the work week, we wake up to temperatures in the upper 30 and low 40s and warm into the 60s for most. A fairly seasonal day with a mix of clouds and sun.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Isolated A.M. shower or storm. Decreasing clouds. Mild. Low: 59. High: 76.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler. Partly cloudy skies with a scattered shower possible. Low: 49. High: 62.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. Low: 40. High: 60.

FRIDAY: Cool with scattered rain showers likely. Some thunder possible. Low 45. High: 58.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 49. High: 67.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a cool down. Low: 47. High: 62.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonal. Low: 42. High: 67.

