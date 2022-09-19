Contests
Thousands walk in support of suicide prevention

Thousands walked for 'Out of the Darkness' in the Fargo-Moorhead area.
Thousands walked for 'Out of the Darkness' in the Fargo-Moorhead area.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 2,000 people walked outside the Scheels Arena in support of suicide prevention. This was part of the ‘Out of the Darkness’ walk with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“I never thought I would lose anyone that I loved to suicide,” said Martha Castañon. “It’s very important to have this day to walk in union with others who have suffered from mental illness.”

Castañon lost her 17-year-old daughter in 2007 to suicide and has been a part of this walk for over a decade.

“It’s important for the survivors to talk about the feelings that they’re having. The loss that they feel because it’s a forever thing.” said Castañon.

There are many resources available:

Suicide Prevention Resources:

- 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

- 2-1-1 FirstLink

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Mental Health Services in Clay County

Suicide Prevention (Veterans Affairs)

“The most important thing we can do is sharing our stories and talk to each other about what we’re going through so that we’re not alone.” said Emily Gard, a board member for AFSP.

