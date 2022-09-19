Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Strong earthquake shakes Mexico

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time,...
There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast on Monday, setting off an earthquake alarm in the capital.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5.

It said the quake was centered 37 kilometers (23 miles) southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 15.1 kilometers (9.4 miles).

Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alanah Barnett died earlier this week after being taken off life-support.
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter
Teen ejected, killed in crash on Highway 200
TYRIE GUY GARDNER (MUG)
Man arrested after trying to attack FPD officer with a shovel
New Mexico Supreme Court
North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash in McHenry

Latest News

It will provide three days-worth of canned goods, diary products, meat, hygiene products and so...
Free pop-up food pantry in West Fargo on Monday
Missing hiker Rock Stanley
Missing hiker found dead in Nevada
This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian...
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sunday.
Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico