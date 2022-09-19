Contests
Queen Elizabus takes a roll through Garrison

Queen Elizabus in Garrison
Queen Elizabus in Garrison(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GARRISON, N.D. (KFYR) - Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on Monday. To celebrate her life and reign, a town in central North Dakota rolled out its double-decker bus bearing her name.

All aboard the Queen Elizabus.

Garrison is a long way from London. But with a 1961 bus used for public transportation roaming the streets, the people here feel a connection to the late monarch.

“We’re commemorating her, obviously with her burial today in England. And we think it’s a great namesake to have that kind of connection,” said Dick Messerly, conductor of the Queen Elizabus.

The Queen Elizabus is a community staple for Garrison’s Annual Dickens Festival.

“You have to ride the Elizabus if you’re at Dickens.”

There’s now a new monarch in England. But the city of Garrison has no plans to change the name of the Elizabus.

“We’re going to continue with the name basically as a memorial to the Queen,” said Messerly.

The Dickens Festival takes place over three weekends in November and December in Garrison. The Queen Elizabus will be there.

