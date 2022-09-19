NASA shares first images of bright Mars taken by Webb Telescope

Contests
NASA released new images of Mars taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA released new images of Mars taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.(NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Mars JWST/GTO team via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) - The red planet has caught the eye of NASA’s newest space telescope.

NASA released the images of Mars, one of the brightest objects in Earth’s night sky, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

They are the telescope’s first images of the fourth planet from the sun.

Scientists say they reveal a unique perspective on the planet along with new data collected by orbiters, rovers and other telescopes.

The new images depict Mars’ eastern hemisphere and showcase various Martian features, like its dark volcanic rocks and two of its bigger impact craters.

NASA believes Webb is in the perfect position to capture even more about Mars, including the planet’s seasonal changes, dust storms and weather.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

