Moorhead Police warn of two high-risk sex offenders

Richard Folden (left) and Andre Tolefree (right)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department is letting the public know about two high-risk sex offenders who will be relocating as of September 21.

Richard Folden is about 5′7″ and 278 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He will be living in the 500 block of 7th Street South, which is about five blocks northwest of the MSUM campus and two blocks north of Concordia. Folden’s offense history includes sexual contact with female children and teens, in one instance using threats.

Andre Tolefree is about 5′9″ and 216 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He will be living in the vicinity of 32nd Street Circle South, which is just south of 12th Avenue south of The Meadow’s Golf Course. Tolefree’s history includes sexual contact against a female teenager he gained access to online, saying he used force and a weapon. In another instance, Tolefree physically assaulted a woman and held her against her will.

Both Folden and Tolefree are both level III sex offenders.

