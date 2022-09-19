Local non-profit celebrates gifting 1,000+ homes with furniture

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The organization says they reached the milestone in just over 2 years, after beginning their work in 2020.

The Furniture Mission of the Red River Valley (FMRRV), an organization that provides gently-used furniture to those in crisis, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on September 19 to celebrate the 1,000 home milestone, as well as the stock of their warehouse, which they say was gathered from scratch. They also say that the community’s involvement has been critical to their mission.

Jordan McCormick, the executive director for FMRRV, said, ”We always are so grateful to live and serve in such a generous community. Whether it’s furniture donations, monetary donations, whether it’s volunteer time, people have shown up for what we do. They see the value in it, see the need and are just ready to serve. It means the world to us.”

To see the full list of acceptable items or donate, click here.

