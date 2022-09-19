List of issues revealed in inspection report for Clearwater Co. Jail

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A recently released 21-page inspection report from the Minnesota Department of Corrections revealed a long list of issues at the Clearwater County Jail in Bagley.

Those issues include staffing shortages and maintenance concerns within the facility.

The report, which was conducted last month, states that the facility is operating at low staffing levels.

The jail can hold up to 38 inmates, but only has enough staff to handle 25.

The report also states that staff have not been adequately identifying and reporting maintenance issues.

The inspector reported finding mold growing from a medical exam room table.

The facility will now undergo yearly inspections.

