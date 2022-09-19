Joint press conference scheduled Monday discussing Mapleton officer-involved shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are expected to release new information about the officer-involved shooting that took place in Mapleton last month.

On August 1, police were called to the 500 block of 5th Street after there were reports of shots fired.

The incident led to a stand off before officers shot 35-year-old Andrew Martinez.

Four officers have been identified for taking shots during the incident.

The joint press conference is being held by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Fargo DP, ND Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and Attorney General Drew Wrigley

It is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.

