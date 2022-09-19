Contests
Gray Television stations to host televised Minnesota gubernatorial debate

Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.
Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.(KTTC)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen have agreed to a televised debate on October 18, hosted at KTTC-TV in Rochester and broadcast on all Gray Television stations in Minnesota and Fargo, ND.

The broadcast will air live in the Duluth (KBJR), Fargo-Moorhead (Valley News Live), and Mankato (KEYC) television markets, as well as each station’s digital platform. Walz and Jensen will face a panel of journalists representing each of these markets, poised to ask questions that matter most to the constituents that reside there. The debate will air from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 18.

Gray Television owns or operates stations in every broadcast market in Minnesota except Minneapolis/St. Paul.

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

