Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Genetically modified purple tomatoes are coming soon

The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer...
The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer shelf life than garden variety red tomatoes.(Norfolk Plant Sciences via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Genetically modified purple tomatoes developed by a team of scientists just got USDA approval, clearing the way to be sold at a grocery store near you.

The produce isn’t just pretty in purple – developers say it has more antioxidants and a longer shelf life than garden variety red tomatoes.

The next step is to get the thumbs up from the FDA, and then it’s off to store shelves.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alanah Barnett died earlier this week after being taken off life-support.
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter
Teen ejected, killed in crash on Highway 200
TYRIE GUY GARDNER (MUG)
Man arrested after trying to attack FPD officer with a shovel
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash in McHenry
New Mexico Supreme Court
North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case

Latest News

Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.
Gray Television stations to host televised Minnesota gubernatorial debate
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico
he number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, but...
NHTSA calls rising US roadway deaths a “crisis”