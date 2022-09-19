Free pop-up food pantry in West Fargo on Monday

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Anyone in need of food assistance has the opportunity to drive or walk up to the West Fargo Eats mobile food pantry. It’s happening on Monday, September 19 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Lutheran Church of the Cross. The address is 1402 16th Street East in West Fargo.

Free groceries are provided on a first come, first served basis. Food items consist of fresh fruits and veggies, and may include bakery, dairy, shelf stable, and meat items. People are asked not to arrive sooner than ten minutes prior to the start of the pop-up.

Organizers say a record number of people were served at the last pop-up; they handed out groceries to 276 families in less than 90 minutes. In August, West Fargo Eats shared 12, 616 pounds of food with more than 358 families, which amounts to over 13,000 meals.

“We know that lots of folks are struggling to make ends meet—with rising grocery costs and inflation, and we see this food support as a crucial part of responding to our community’s needs and meeting our neighbors where they are at. Everyone deserves to have enough food to eat. No one should go hungry; and everyone needs help sometimes.”

West Fargo Eats is a collaboration between Lutheran Church of the Cross, Gate City Bank, YWCA Cass Clay, and Great Plains Food Bank. The program is operated entirely by volunteers.

For updates about West Fargo Eats, you can check out their website or Facebook page.

