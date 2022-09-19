Fargo police asking help to find missing teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Tyana Valeika, a 16-year-old girl.

She was last seen around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, in the 1800 block of 39th Street South in Fargo.

Tyana is 5′1′' tall and is described as mixed-race with black hair, with red streaks in her braids, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt.

If anyone has any information contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

