Fargo police asking help to find missing teen

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Tyana Valeika, a 16-year-old girl.

She was last seen around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, in the 1800 block of 39th Street South in Fargo.

Tyana is 5′1′' tall and is described as mixed-race with black hair, with red streaks in her braids, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt.

If anyone has any information contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

