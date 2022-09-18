Contests
Teen ejected, killed in crash on Highway 200

(MGN)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Remer teen died Sunday afternoon during a crash along Highway 200 in Cass County, MN.

Authorities say the car the teen was driving struck a road approach before going up in the air. The vehicle then landed on its side and rolled.

The teen was not wearing his seat belt causing him to be ejected during the crash.

Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol is also believed to be a factor.

News - Grand Forks family grieving after death of 9-year-old - Sep. 17, 2022
