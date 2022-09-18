Contests
Players of the Week
Minnesota high court to hear debate on cameras in courtroom

Derek Chauvin was sentenced for the murder of George Floyd.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether to permanently allow cameras in the courtroom, following trials by ex-police officers Derek Chauvin and Kim Potter that were watched by millions of people around the world.

An advisory committee of Minnesota judges, attorneys and court personnel is recommending the court continue its routine of keeping out cameras.

Minnesota media outlets and advocacy groups say it’s time for the state to embrace the technology like neighboring Iowa, Wisconsin and North Dakota. Minnesota’s top court is scheduled to hear arguments on the issue Tuesday.

