Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Man arrested after trying to attack FPD officer with a shovel

(KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 29-year-old Tyrie Gardner was arrested by Fargo PD on Saturday after trying to attack an officer with a shovel. FPD responded to a call at around 6:00 p.m. for windows being broken by a man with a shovel in the 3400 Block of Interstate Blvd., and Gardner was tased during the incident.

Gardner was arrested for attempted aggravated assault on a peace officer, terrorizing, refusing to halt and a Class C felony criminal mischief.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alanah Barnett died earlier this week after being taken off life-support.
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter
Staff and family rejoicing
West Fargo child care center saved under new management
Fargo Public Schools
Bus aide given leave of absence for slapping child who spit on them
Downtown running
Downtown runner saved by complete stranger
Man seriously hurt after being thrown from ATV in crash in Kittson County

Latest News

News - Grand Forks family grieving after death of 9-year-old - Sep. 17, 2022
News - Grand Forks family grieving after death of 9-year-old - Sep. 17, 2022
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday September 17th
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday September 17th
6:00PM SHOW PART 3- SEPTEMEBER 17
6:00PM SHOW PART 3- SEPTEMEBER 17
6:00PM SHOW PART 2- SEPTEMBER 17
6:00PM SHOW PART 2- SEPTEMBER 17