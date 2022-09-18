Roller Coaster Week Begins

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Sunday will be dry and give us a break in the rain for a day. Though the rain will have stopped, our temperatures will be pretty similar to Saturday. Our lows will be in the low to mid 50s to low 60s and a high of around 70 for most. There is a chance of some strong to borderline severe storms moving through the norther Valley in the early afternoon hours. These storms will make way for mostly clear skies east and a bit more sun west. We will have low temperatures in the morning in the 40s and 50s while highs by the evening will be in the 70s and 80s.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Mostly dry conditions will return to the Valley on Tuesday. There is however, a small chance for a spot shower in the afternoon hours. Our low will be similar to Monday with morning lows in the 50s and 60s, while our highs will be in 60s in the north to low 80s in the far south. Wednesday will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Expect lows in the 40s and 50s and highs again much cooler in the 50s and 60s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Thursday will see dry conditions as we see a high pressure move into our region. Temperatures, as a result, will be a little bit cooler. We will see high temperatures in the 50s and 60s with lows dipping into 40s for most and the 30s, even, in some places. Friday will has similar temperatures with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. There will be a chance of showers and some thunderstorms on Friday, especially during the evening.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Saturday could see a shower or two linger during the morning hours. However, the rest of the day will be very pleasant, but a bit on the cool side. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s as we wake up. High temperatures will reach the 50s and 60s during the day. Sunday will have partly cloudy skies and similar temperatures as Saturday. Temps will be in the 40s and 50s in the morning and warm up to the 50s and 60s in the evening.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Spotty noontime showers. A few clouds. Mild. Low: 52. High: 78.

TUESDAY: Increasing cloud cover. Mild. Low: 59. High: 73.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler. Partly cloudy skies with a scattered shower possible. Low: 52. High: 62.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cool. Low: 40. High: 57.

FRIDAY: Chance PM thunder showers. Low 45. High: 55.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 49. High: 63.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 47. High: 65.

