West Fargo child care center saved under new management

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a turbulent time for childcare in North Dakota. With closings, worker shortages and long wait lists. It’s a problem that’s unfortunately seen more downs than ups. However, that’s not the case with one daycare in West Fargo that almost saw a closure for 100 families.

Beginnings Child Care was slated to close September 16 after the former owner encountered legal trouble, which resulted in them being evicted from the childcare center and according to public records, and owing funds of over $330,000 from inconsistently paying rent the last few years.

Jenna Schultz, whose son attends Beginnings, said, “I don’t even know if I’d still have my job. I don’t know where I’d go with all the waiting lists in town. I don’t know what I would do. That’s scary. I’m a single parent of three kids. This daycare is everything to my family.”

Jennifer Snyder, an employee of Beginnings, said, “our daycares are closing down, the business owners are struggling and families are having to go without care.”

However, thanks to the dedication of it’s employees and the community, the childcare center will reopen with a new name, new management and a new vision as the Sheyenne Learning Academy.

Both families and staff of the new care center are beyond grateful, and say they’re excited for the next chapter.

“I really am, I really, really am. I can’t wait until more families come in so I can just love on their kids and spend every waking moment with them,” said Snyder, now a co-owner of Sheyenne Learning Academy.

Schultz added, “Absolutely, these guys deserve it. Everybody is wonderful here. I love it. And that’s why we chose this place, and that’s why we will choose this place.”

The daycare will be open under their new name on September 19. They say the building owner is giving them extra time for rent, as they apply for grants to pay their staff.

