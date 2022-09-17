Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

West Fargo child care center saved under new management

By Kellin Harmon
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a turbulent time for childcare in North Dakota. With closings, worker shortages and long wait lists. It’s a problem that’s unfortunately seen more downs than ups. However, that’s not the case with one daycare in West Fargo that almost saw a closure for 100 families.

Beginnings Child Care was slated to close September 16 after the former owner encountered legal trouble, which resulted in them being evicted from the childcare center and according to public records, and owing funds of over $330,000 from inconsistently paying rent the last few years.

Jenna Schultz, whose son attends Beginnings, said, “I don’t even know if I’d still have my job. I don’t know where I’d go with all the waiting lists in town. I don’t know what I would do. That’s scary. I’m a single parent of three kids. This daycare is everything to my family.”

Jennifer Snyder, an employee of Beginnings, said, “our daycares are closing down, the business owners are struggling and families are having to go without care.”

However, thanks to the dedication of it’s employees and the community, the childcare center will reopen with a new name, new management and a new vision as the Sheyenne Learning Academy.

Both families and staff of the new care center are beyond grateful, and say they’re excited for the next chapter.

“I really am, I really, really am. I can’t wait until more families come in so I can just love on their kids and spend every waking moment with them,” said Snyder, now a co-owner of Sheyenne Learning Academy.

Schultz added, “Absolutely, these guys deserve it. Everybody is wonderful here. I love it. And that’s why we chose this place, and that’s why we will choose this place.”

The daycare will be open under their new name on September 19. They say the building owner is giving them extra time for rent, as they apply for grants to pay their staff.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raccoon
UPDATE: Woman arrested after releasing raccoon in ND bar
Downtown running
Downtown runner saved by complete stranger
Pub West lounge
Restaurants and bars struggle for staff as closures continue
MN woman facing drug-related charges after traffic stop
Car wash employee fired after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from customer’s vehicle

Latest News

West Fargo child care center saved under new management
West Fargo child care center saved under new management
Fargo Public Schools
Bus aide given leave of absence for slapping child who spit on them
Puppy Shower
“Puppy Shower” planned for Homeward Animal Shelter
6:00pm News September 16 - Part 3
6:00pm News September 16 - Part 3