VCSU receives 600k grant to address teacher shortage

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSU/NewsDakota.com) – Valley City State University (VCSU) has received a $600,000 grant from the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction to help prepare more teachers to fill critical teaching needs across the state.

The grant will fund the VCSU Grow Your Own Scholarship Program. This program offers scholarships to individuals aspiring to become a licensed teacher in North Dakota. It is specifically designed for paraprofessionals and substitute teachers working in North Dakota school districts.

“Valley City State University has one of the best teacher preparation programs in the nation. This grant allows us to offer scholarships to cover tuition costs for individuals working toward their teaching degree in North Dakota,” VCSU President Alan LaFave said. “We lead the state in preparing future educators and this grant opens doors for more individuals interested in joining the education workforce.”

Scholarships of $3,200 will be awarded through this program. This amount covers tuition costs for an entire semester for a full-time student.

Scholarships available include:

Scholarships for two semesters for currently enrolled, or electing to enroll full-time, in VCSU’s Online Teacher Education Program. This program includes areas of Elementary, Business, English, History, Mathematics, Spanish, Social Science, and Technology Education.

Scholarships for three to four semesters for students seeking a teaching degree with a specialized endorsement area. Endorsements available include English Language Learners (ELL), Early Childhood/Kindergarten, and Special Education.

“Our graduates in the field change the lives of students every day,” Dean of the VCSU School of Education Allen Burgad said. “We are proud to have 1,438 VCSU alumni teaching or serving as school administrators in 148 different North Dakota communities. Our hope is this scholarship program will help more individuals pursue teaching as a career to inspire the next generation of leaders in our state.”

Individuals interested in learning more about this program can visit www.vcsu.edu/education or contact the School of Education by calling 701-845-7304.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.