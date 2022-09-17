University of Jamestown: Second-highest enrollment in school history

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (UJ.edu/NewsDakota.com) – As colleges across the nation continue to experience a decline in undergraduate enrollment from pre-pandemic numbers, the University of Jamestown has recorded its second-highest enrollment in the University’s history for the 2022-23 year.

A total of 1,256 students will be taking classes at UJ this year, which includes 992 undergraduate students. Of those undergraduate students, 312 are considered new.

The University of Jamestown’s undergraduate enrollment is up nearly 7% from pre-pandemic numbers. This is a shocking difference compared to the national undergraduate student body, which according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center spring report, is 9.4% smaller than before the pandemic.

“The past few years have presented colleges and universities with numerous challenges, declining enrollments among them,” explained Dr. Polly Peterson, University of Jamestown President. “We are truly grateful for the commitment of our faculty, staff, students, and the community of Jamestown who have worked tirelessly to ensure that our university continues to thrive despite the odds.”

Recent additions and improvements to the University’s offerings, including the addition of women’s hockey, accreditation of their mechanical engineering program, and the development of a civil engineering program have contributed to attracting and retaining students. Additionally, the University of Jamestown’s consistent rankings in U.S. News and World Report as one of the best academic institutions in the Midwest have emphasized the University’s quality education, which blends the liberal arts with professional preparation.

Greg Ulland, Vice President of Enrollment Management and Retention, credits staff, faculty, and coaches working relentlessly, increased use of technology, and innovative ideas in recruiting at UJ as some of the top reasons the University’s student population is experiencing growth.

“As the adage says, ‘it takes a village’ could not be more correct. Everyone involved at UJ gets credit for the effort set forth in the recruitment and retainment of all students. We are truly blessed to have such dedicated people here who believe in the mission.” commented Ulland. “The experience that students receive at UJ is one of a kind.”

Total enrollment growth has also been supported by the University’s graduate programs and UJ Accelerated, an upskilling and certificate program. The master’s programs, which include a Master of Arts in Leadership, a Master of Education in Curriculum & Instruction, and a Master of Science in Clinical Counseling, combined with the University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program account for 264 students.

The University’s reach has grown both nationally and globally. The 1,256 students enrolled at the University of Jamestown include students from 18 countries and 34 states. These statistics break down to highlight 43% of students from North Dakota, 17% from Minnesota, and 19% from Washington, South Dakota, California, and Arizona.

“With growing enrollment, new programs, new and renovated facilities, and significant endowment growth, UJ has become one of the best and most affordable career-oriented liberal arts universities in the Midwest,” said Dr. Peterson. “We must continue to steward our resources responsibly while working together to share the message of UJ.”

