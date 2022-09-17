Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

“Puppy Shower” planned for Homeward Animal Shelter

Puppy Shower
Puppy Shower(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three Dog Bakery is hosting a Puppy Shower for Homeward Animal Shelter to celebrate two recently born litters.

The puppies will be in the Three Dog Bakery store (465 32nd Ave E in West Fargo) for a meet and greet from 4 – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. Due to the age of the puppies, they ask during this event that no other dogs be in the store to keep the puppies safe and healthy.

There will be a registry for you to purchase items for the little ones to take to their new FUR-EVER homes. Organizers say the goal is to support shelter pets in need and to give potential adopters an opportunity to learn more about the shelter and meet some adoptable pets, and because everyone could use some puppy cuddles these days.

Facebook Puppy Shower event page: https://fb.me/e/1ORKwaCRF

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raccoon
UPDATE: Woman arrested after releasing raccoon in ND bar
Downtown running
Downtown runner saved by complete stranger
Pub West lounge
Restaurants and bars struggle for staff as closures continue
MN woman facing drug-related charges after traffic stop
Car wash employee fired after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from customer’s vehicle

Latest News

Fargo Public Schools
Fargo school aide given leave of absence for slapping child who spit on them
6:00pm News September 16 - Part 1
6:00pm News September 16 - Part 1
6:00pm Weather - September 16
6:00pm Weather - September 16
6:00pm News September 16 - Part 3
6:00pm News September 16 - Part 3