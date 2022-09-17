“Puppy Shower” planned for Homeward Animal Shelter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three Dog Bakery is hosting a Puppy Shower for Homeward Animal Shelter to celebrate two recently born litters.

The puppies will be in the Three Dog Bakery store (465 32nd Ave E in West Fargo) for a meet and greet from 4 – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. Due to the age of the puppies, they ask during this event that no other dogs be in the store to keep the puppies safe and healthy.

There will be a registry for you to purchase items for the little ones to take to their new FUR-EVER homes. Organizers say the goal is to support shelter pets in need and to give potential adopters an opportunity to learn more about the shelter and meet some adoptable pets, and because everyone could use some puppy cuddles these days.

Facebook Puppy Shower event page: https://fb.me/e/1ORKwaCRF

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.