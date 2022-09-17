Contests
Pharmacies could face ADHD drug shortages

(Credit: Otisfrog/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 3.0)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) - ADHD patients could have trouble filling their prescriptions.

Bloomberg reports pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens are having difficulty keeping Adderall in stock at locations across the country.

Adderall is a drug commonly used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

According to Bloomberg, Walgreens says supply chain challenges are affecting its supply of both instant-release and extended-release Adderall.

pharmacies have also seen a spike in demand as diagnoses of mental health disorders increased during the pandemic.

Bloomberg states several drug manufacturers have had both generic and brand pills on back order over the past month.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

