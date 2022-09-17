Man injured after being thrown from ATV in crash in Kittson County

KITTSON CO., Minn. (Valley News Live) -A Karlstad man was injured Saturday afternoon following an ATV crash in Kittson County.

Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 47-year-old man was traveling on Highway 11 when he lost control of the vehicle.

He was thrown from the ATV before the vehicle rolled.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

