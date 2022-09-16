Traffic slowed as crews clean up gravel truck tipped near 52nd Ave. S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is down to one lane on the road off 52nd Ave. S. near Walmart in south Fargo.

A gravel truck carrying a load tipped on its side on 38th St. S. while turning to go south. The driver, who was uninjured, told Valley News Live, that it might have been loaded to the one side, causing it to tip. The truck is one of several taking loads to a nearby field for future use.

Officials say it may take about an hour for the truck to be uprighted and the mess cleaned up.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.