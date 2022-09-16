Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Traffic slowed as crews clean up gravel truck tipped near 52nd Ave. S.

Traffic is down to one lane on the road off 52nd Ave. S. near Walmart in south Fargo.
Traffic is down to one lane on the road off 52nd Ave. S. near Walmart in south Fargo.(KVLY)
By Mike Morken and Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is down to one lane on the road off 52nd Ave. S. near Walmart in south Fargo. 

A gravel truck carrying a load tipped on its side on 38th St. S. while turning to go south. The driver, who was uninjured, told Valley News Live, that it might have been loaded to the one side, causing it to tip.  The truck is one of several taking loads to a nearby field for future use.

Officials say it may take about an hour for the truck to be uprighted and the mess cleaned up.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raccoon
UPDATE: Woman arrested after releasing raccoon in ND bar
Downtown running
Downtown runner saved by complete stranger
Car wash employee fired after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from customer’s vehicle
Pub West lounge
Restaurants and bars struggle for staff as closures continue
MN woman facing drug-related charges after traffic stop

Latest News

Salvation Army Bell Ringers
Salvation Army looking for bell ringers
Noon News September 16 - Part 2
Noon News September 16 - Part 2
Noon News September 16 - Part 1
Noon News September 16 - Part 1
Mr. Food –Wonton Egg Drop Soup - September 16
Mr. Food –Wonton Egg Drop Soup - September 16