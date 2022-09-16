Salvation Army looking for bell ringers

Contests
Salvation Army Bell Ringers
Salvation Army Bell Ringers
By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Only 100 more days until Christmas!

Starting now, you can sign up to bell ring this season for the salvation army and help those who don’t have the nonprofit says the support will help hardworking families put presents under the tree and have a home for Christmas, serve thousands of meals each year, and much more.

To sign up, click here.

