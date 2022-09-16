Contests
ND National Guard soldiers receive award for helping commander having heart attack

Brig. Gen. Jon Erickson, North Dakota Army Component commander, presents The Woodrow W. Keeble “Je Suis Pret” (I am Ready) Award to Maj. Waylon Tomac, New Salem, North Dakota, Bismarck, Sept. 13, 2022. Tomac, along with Col. Todd Schaffer, Carrington, Col. Brian Keller, Dickinson, and Maj. Annie Gerhard, Devils Lake, administered lifesaving measures during a medical emergency on April 9, 2022, when the North Dakota National Guard Army component commander, Brig. Gen. Jon Erickson suffered sudden cardiac arrest.(U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Highland, North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota National Guard Soldiers Col. Todd Schaffer, Col. Brian Keller, Maj. Annie Gerhardt, and Maj. Waylon Tomac were recognized for their response to a medical emergency. They were recently presented with the North Dakota National Guard’s The Woodrow W. Keeble “Je Suis Pret” (I am Ready) Award.

The four Soldiers took action when Brig. Gen. Jon Erickson, North Dakota Army Component commander, collapsed due to sudden cardiac arrest during a military ceremony on April 9, 2022. The National Guard says their lifesaving measures, which included CPR and the use of an AED, were critical in Erickson’s survival and recovery.

Schaffer, Keller, and Gerhardt were presented their awards by Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, the North Dakota adjutant general, during a ceremony on Sept. 11, 2022. Tomac, unable to attend the earlier ceremony, was presented his award by Erickson on Sept. 13, 2022. Their actions reflect great credit upon themselves, the North Dakota National Guard, and the State of North Dakota.

Over a decade ago, the North Dakota Army National Guard’s State Surgeon’s Office equipped all major armories in the state with AEDs and ensured personnel were trained on the device. The organization is planning refresher CPR and AED training to ensure preparedness for any future medical emergencies.

This state-level award is named in honor of Master Sgt. Woodrow “Woody” Wilson Keeble, a North Dakota National Guard member who served in World War II and the Korean War. Keeble was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously in 2008, for courageous actions while serving with Company G, 19th Infantry Regiment of the 24th Infantry Division in Korea.

For an individual to be eligible for The Woodrow W. Keeble “Je Suis Pret” (I am Ready) Award, the act performed must have been one displaying personal courage, fortitude, and determination to protect/defend life, limb or property. This may include, but not limited to, providing lifesaving measures, performing evacuation efforts (i.e. fire), assisting with a vehicle accident, etc.

