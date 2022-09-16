Maplewood Park in West Fargo vandalized

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Maplewood Park in West Fargo has fallen victim to vandalism.

There are several areas of the park with spray paint.

The West Fargo Park District completed renovation of the park back in late April.

It includes a 12,000 square foot inclusive and accessible playground with rubber surfacing, a 4,000 square foot obstacle course, non-verbal communication board, restrooms with an all ages changing table, drinking fountains, two open shelters, two updated ice rinks (one lined for seasonal pickleball courts), new walking/biking paths, ninja warrior obstacle course, expanded parking, and relocation of the sledding hill.

Valley News Live is waiting on a response from WFPD and the Park District.

