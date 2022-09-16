Landline 911 calls working again in western North Dakota

N.D. (Valley News Live) - Landline 911 calls are working again in western North Dakota.

Thursday afternoon, State Radio dispatchers were notified of an issue affecting callers using landlines to reach 911 in isolated areas across western North Dakota.

Landline 911 callers experienced “dead air” when making calls. State Radio dispatchers were still able to receive location and phone number information from the caller and immediately call back. Callers were asked, if possible, to use a cell phone until the issue was resolved.

The landline issues were caused by a fiber cut about seven miles north of Bismarck. Cell phone users were not impacted. This did not delay dispatching emergency responders upon receiving information from 911 callers.

