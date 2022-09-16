Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Landline 911 calls working again in western North Dakota

(AP)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N.D. (Valley News Live) - Landline 911 calls are working again in western North Dakota.

Thursday afternoon, State Radio dispatchers were notified of an issue affecting callers using landlines to reach 911 in isolated areas across western North Dakota.

Landline 911 callers experienced “dead air” when making calls. State Radio dispatchers were still able to receive location and phone number information from the caller and immediately call back. Callers were asked, if possible, to use a cell phone until the issue was resolved.

The landline issues were caused by a fiber cut about seven miles north of Bismarck. Cell phone users were not impacted. This did not delay dispatching emergency responders upon receiving information from 911 callers.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pub West lounge
Restaurants and bars struggle for staff as closures continue
Raccoon
UPDATE: Woman arrested after releasing raccoon in ND bar
Car wash employee fired after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from customer’s vehicle
Ada Police Chief Speaks Out- September 13
“That was very hard. I did not see that one coming.”: Ada Police Chief speaks out after getting fired by city
Man severely injured after being thrown from motorcycle near Michigan, ND

Latest News

Former Moorhead Mayor suffers stroke
Downtown running
Downtown runner saved by complete stranger
Downtown runner saved by complete stranger
Downtown runner saved by complete stranger
Fargo PD file photo
‘It is ok to ask for help’: Local law enforcement speak on mental health awareness