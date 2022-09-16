Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Gilby, ND man arrested on suspicion of DUI

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Gilby has been arrested after getting his vehicle stuck in a ditch. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office responded to the complaint around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15.

Deputies received a call about a vehicle driving aggressively in the 3000 block of 34th Street NE in Gilby. A deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but says it wouldn’t stop and was swerving on the road. The deputy says the vehicle was going about 35 miles per hour, but ended up becoming stuck in a ditch near the 3400 block of 29th Avenue NE.

Law enforcement approached the vehicle, but the driver refused to get out. Deputies ended up breaking the window and physically removing the driver from the pickup he was driving.

Guy Nelson, 63, of Gilby was arrested of suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, preventing arrest, and fleeing in a motor vehicle. Nelson was also cited for having an open container of alcohol. His pickup was removed from the ditch and towed from the scene.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raccoon
UPDATE: Woman arrested after releasing raccoon in ND bar
Downtown running
Downtown runner saved by complete stranger
Pub West lounge
Restaurants and bars struggle for staff as closures continue
MN woman facing drug-related charges after traffic stop
Car wash employee fired after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from customer’s vehicle

Latest News

U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Schools Program
Three North Dakota schools earn Blue Ribbon honors
Maplewood vandalism
Maplewood Park in West Fargo vandalized
Salvation Army Bell Ringers
Salvation Army looking for bell ringers
Traffic is down to one lane on the road off 52nd Ave. S. near Walmart in south Fargo.
Traffic slowed as crews clean up gravel truck tipped near 52nd Ave. S.