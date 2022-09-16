Gilby, ND man arrested on suspicion of DUI

GILBY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Gilby has been arrested after getting his vehicle stuck in a ditch. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office responded to the complaint around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15.

Deputies received a call about a vehicle driving aggressively in the 3000 block of 34th Street NE in Gilby. A deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but says it wouldn’t stop and was swerving on the road. The deputy says the vehicle was going about 35 miles per hour, but ended up becoming stuck in a ditch near the 3400 block of 29th Avenue NE.

Law enforcement approached the vehicle, but the driver refused to get out. Deputies ended up breaking the window and physically removing the driver from the pickup he was driving.

Guy Nelson, 63, of Gilby was arrested of suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, preventing arrest, and fleeing in a motor vehicle. Nelson was also cited for having an open container of alcohol. His pickup was removed from the ditch and towed from the scene.

