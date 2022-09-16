Former Moorhead Mayor suffers stroke

Contests
Players of the Week
Del Rae Williams served from 2014-2018.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams suffered a stroke Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from her husband.

Ron Williams says the former mayor asked him to post the update to her page. In it, he says she was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo around 5 p.m.

He added recovery may be slow and that she’s having difficulty using the phone right now.

Del Rae Williams served the Moorhead community as mayor from 2014 to 2018. She decided not to run for a second term.

She was Moorhead’s first woman mayor and the first mayor that had not previously served on City Council.

