Fargo school aide given leave of absence for slapping child who spit on them

Fargo Public Schools
Fargo Public Schools(Fargo Public Schools)
By Justin Betti
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo school aide has been given a leave of absence after slapping a special needs student on a bus, Thursday afternoon.

Valley Bus, who runs the buses for the district, says the incident happened after the student spit on the aide.

John McLaughlin, the General Manager for Valley Bus, tells Valley News Live, in a statement:

“This is not an appropriate behavior for an aide, even given such provocation. We have removed the aide from that route and given a leave of absence, while we determine next steps. The aide has an exemplary work history, with over 20 years of service -this is not something that has occurred previously. She has also apologized for this event. We will be working closely with Fargo Public Schools to ensure an outcome that is safe for all parties, most importantly, the children we transport.”

Fargo school leaders confirm the situation, and say they are aware Valley Bus has been in contact with the parents.

