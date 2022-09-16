Downtown runner saved by complete stranger

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It started out just like any other run for Jenika Rufer, as she jogged down a trail in familiar territory. However, she later noticed an unfamiliar follower, as a man had continued to tail her on a bike, before circling her and harassing her.

“After he was being more persistent I was like alright this is different. Something in my gut was telling me he’s not like other people that are easy to push off,” recounted Rufer.

It’s an unfortunate reality that many women feel unsafe when running, especially after the tragedy of Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted while running and found dead shortly after.

Luckily for Rufer, a complete stranger intervened.

“Out of nowhere a car pulled up on the side of the road and she rolled her window down and yelled, ‘hey, I haven’t seen you in forever.’ I looked at her, I’ve never seen this woman before in my life, but you know, girl code. I knew what she was doing.”

It’s a frightening experience, for her, as well as other runners.

Chamonix, a longtime runner in Fargo-Moorhead, recounted her experience after seeing the story on social media. “She and I live in the same area and run right along the river, that almost exact same running trail. If I would have left the house five minutes earlier, if I would have ran another ten minutes, what could have potentially happened?”

It’s a situation that can change one’s outlook, however both say that quitting is not in the running.

“It leaves a bad feeling in my stomach, but I don’t want that to let that take it from me, so I want to find a way to kind of reclaim it if that makes sense,” said Rufer.

Chamonix added, “I think the anger that comes from feeling preyed upon almost fuels you to get more defensive with it. I hope that’s the attitude other people take. I hope women don’t feel intimidated and I hope, if anything, they just want to come back stronger.”

Fargo police recommend switching up your routes, joining a running group, or run with a friend, and always carry your ID and your cell phone with apps that can track your run.

