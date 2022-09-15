Vergas post office renamed in honor of mail carrier

VERGAS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The facility of the United States Postal Service at 123 East Main Street in Vergas may soon be the “Jon Glawe Post Office”.

The House passed H.R. 5952, a bill that honors the life of Jon Glawe, a mail carrier who left a remarkable impact on his community. Jon passed away unexpectedly in 2016 at the age of 66. He left behind a loving family and many friends. His son-in-law, Eric, and grandchildren were able to watch the House vote from the gallery.

An Army veteran, Jon began a career with the U.S. Post Office in Minneapolis. He later moved back to Vergas, where he owned and operated the family dairy farm with his brother until the late 1990s. After his dad’s passing, Jon took over the rural mail route delivering mail for the town of Vergas and the surrounding areas for 36 years until his retirement in 2011.

His family says Jon would be the first person to lend a hand when needed and the last person to ever ask for any help for himself. He worked harder than almost anyone, having two full-time jobs, giving his family and all those around an example to follow of leading a good and decent life.

You can hear more of Glawe’s story here.

