Thousands without power in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An estimated 6,670 CCEC members in West Fargo are experiencing a power outage as of 3:30 PM Thursday. The cause is unknown. Crews have been contacted and dispatched and are working to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. Updates will be issued as more information is received.

For more information on the outage, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.