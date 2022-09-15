Thousands without power in West Fargo

Contests
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An estimated 6,670 CCEC members in West Fargo are experiencing a power outage as of 3:30 PM Thursday. The cause is unknown. Crews have been contacted and dispatched and are working to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. Updates will be issued as more information is received.

For more information on the outage, click here.

