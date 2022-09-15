Showers and Some Thunder Continues

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: The rain will linger in the area through Friday as the low pressure system will take its time moving across the Northern Plains. As a result, we will see chances of rain along with cloudy skies for most of the day on Friday. The better chance for rain shift south and east with a bit drier conditions north and west. Saturday will continue to have a chance for Isolated/scattered storms. Due to the slow pace of this low pressure system, our conditions will not change much between Friday and Saturday. Temperatures Friday for many will be fairly steady or only warming a few degrees. Saturday we warm just a bit into the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Sunday will be dry and to give us a break in the rain for a day. Though the rain will have stopped, our temperatures will be pretty similar to Saturday. Our lows will be in the low to mid 50s to low 60s and a high of around 70 for most. There is a chance of spotty showers during the morning hours Monday, especially in the east. The showers will make way for mostly cloudy skies east and a bit more sun west. We will have low temperatures in the morning in the 40s and 50s while highs by the evening will be in the 70s and 80s.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Tuesday brings the possibility of a hit-or-miss shower, but most of us will be dry. Our low will be similar to Monday with morning lows in the 50s and 60s, while our highs will be in 60s in the north to low 80s in the far south. Wednesday will be similar yet again with a shower or two possible with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Expect lows in the 40s and 50s and highs again much cooler in the 50s and 60s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: A few showers north and east. Isolated thunder. Cooler, steady temps. Low: 58. High: 63.

SATURDAY: Spotty showers south and east. Some thunder. Low: 53. High: 70.

SUNDAY: Dry and partly cloudy. Low: 54. High: 72.

MONDAY: Spotty AM showers. A few clouds. Mild. Low: 55. High: 82.

TUESDAY: Increasing cloud cover. Mild. Low: 61. High: 77.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler. Partly cloudy skies. Low: 52. High: 65.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cool. Low: 47. High: 60.

