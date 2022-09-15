Contests
MN woman facing drug-related charges after traffic stop

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Walker, Minnesota woman is facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Crow Wing County Saturday.

Cass County, Minnesota deputies say they pulled over 42-year-old Candice Jackson in connection to an investigation into the use, sales and trafficking of illegal substances.

Deputies found one pound of suspected methamphetamine and seized $6,500. Jackson was arrested for charges related to drug possession and sale.

Assisting in the investigation were the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force and the Baxter Police Department. Authorities say most investigations start with a tip from the public. They encourage people to report suspected drug or other crime-related information.

