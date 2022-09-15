Contests
FPD looking for woman related to fireworks left at Gladys Ray Shelter

Attempt to Locate Barbara Poitra
Attempt to Locate Barbara Poitra(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are looking for Barbara Poitra.

At 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Fargo Police responded to a report of a suspicious package found by staff of the Gladys Ray Shelter located in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue South. The Red River Valley SWAT Bomb Squad was deployed and the package (identified as parts of commercial grade fireworks) was safely collected for disposal.

Poitra is 36 years old, 5′6″ and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Members of the public are encouraged to call 911 with information. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

