Fergus Falls Police ask for help identifying burglary suspects

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who they think were involved in an attempted burglary.

They say it happened at a business on the southeast side of Fergus Falls. Police say the two people ran off, when confronted by law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Kevin Sonstebo at ksonsteb@co.ottertail.mn.us or 218-332-5524.

