Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Fergus Falls Police ask for help identifying burglary suspects

Fergus Falls suspects
Fergus Falls suspects(Fergus Falls Police)
By Justin Betti
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who they think were involved in an attempted burglary.

They say it happened at a business on the southeast side of Fergus Falls. Police say the two people ran off, when confronted by law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Kevin Sonstebo at ksonsteb@co.ottertail.mn.us or 218-332-5524.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Carino’s in Fargo permanently closes its doors
Ada Police Chief Speaks Out- September 13
“That was very hard. I did not see that one coming.”: Ada Police Chief speaks out after getting fired by city
Raccoon
Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar
Crookston man dead after head-on crash
Conner Erickson
High school senior suffers serious head injury during football game in Moorhead

Latest News

Jon Glawe
Vergas post office renamed in honor of mail carrier
Pub West lounge
Restaurants and bars struggle for staff as closures continue
Man severely injured after being thrown from motorcycle near Michigan, ND
North Dakota National Guard sendoff ceremony
Sendoff for ND National Guard members in Fargo