Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Empire Builder routes for Thursday canceled

Photo depicting an Amtrak train
Photo depicting an Amtrak train(MGN Online / Amtrak)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Amtrak announced Wednesday that they had canceled all long-distance trains for Thursday, Sept. 15, due to the ongoing labor disputes among freight rail unions and companies.

The Empire Builder route, which runs from Chicago to Seattle and makes nearly 20 stops in North Dakota and Montana, is one of the passenger rail company’s long-distance trains.

Amtrak has said that, while the negotiations do not involve the company or its workforce, a potential strike would impact service, as Amtrak runs on many freight lines, so they need to make sure trains can safely arrive at their destination.

If the labor unions and companies do not come to an agreement by Friday, the union workers could go on strike.

The company said they would provide an update on service for Friday, Sept. 16, on Thursday.

Amtrak said it will notify customers and will either provide a full refund, or change reservations to another date through the end of October, and waive any difference in fares.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Carino’s in Fargo permanently closes its doors
Ada Police Chief Speaks Out- September 13
“That was very hard. I did not see that one coming.”: Ada Police Chief speaks out after getting fired by city
Raccoon
Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar
Crookston man dead after head-on crash
Conner Erickson
High school senior suffers serious head injury during football game in Moorhead

Latest News

Jon Glawe
Vergas post office renamed in honor of mail carrier
Fergus Falls burglary suspects
Fergus Falls Police ask for help identifying burglary suspects
Pub West lounge
Restaurants and bars struggle for staff as closures continue
Man severely injured after being thrown from motorcycle near Michigan, ND