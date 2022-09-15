East Grand Forks man jailed for child porn

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man is in jail after a cyber tip connected him to child porn crimes.

On September 13, East Grand Forks Police Department Detectives, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Agents, and Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force Agents executed a search warrant in the 2100 block of 8th Avenue NW in East Grand Forks. They began an investigation after a cyber-tip was received reporting that suspected child pornography was being viewed on electronic devices at this residence.

As a result of the search warrant and investigation, David Detwiler (age 35) of East Grand Forks, was arrested and transported to the Northwest Regional Correctional Center in Crookston.

The Polk County Attorney’s Office has subsequently charged David Detwiler with 7 counts of Felony Possess Pornographic Work; Minor under 14 and 1 count of Felony 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The East Grand Forks Police Department will not be releasing any other details on this investigation at this time.

