Car wash employee fired after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from customer’s vehicle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An employee of Don’s Car Wash on 13th Avenue has now been terminated after a couple accused him of stealing $4,000 from their vehicle.

The couple claims the money was left in the center console of the vehicle and alleges the employee seen vacuuming the interior took the money.

The owner of the car wash says the employee was terminated out of an abundance of caution following the allegations.

Police have been provided with surveillance video and are actively investigating the situation.

The owner also says his business does not have problems with theft.

He says individuals with criminal backgrounds are hired to allow for second chances, but those with theft are not hired.

He also says there are signs at the car wash stating for customers should never leave valuables in their vehicles.

