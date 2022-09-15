Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Car wash employee fired after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from customer’s vehicle

(PRNewswire)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An employee of Don’s Car Wash on 13th Avenue has now been terminated after a couple accused him of stealing $4,000 from their vehicle.

The couple claims the money was left in the center console of the vehicle and alleges the employee seen vacuuming the interior took the money.

The owner of the car wash says the employee was terminated out of an abundance of caution following the allegations.

Police have been provided with surveillance video and are actively investigating the situation.

The owner also says his business does not have problems with theft.

He says individuals with criminal backgrounds are hired to allow for second chances, but those with theft are not hired.

He also says there are signs at the car wash stating for customers should never leave valuables in their vehicles.

Stay with Valley News Live as we learn more details about this story.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Carino’s in Fargo permanently closes its doors
Ada Police Chief Speaks Out- September 13
“That was very hard. I did not see that one coming.”: Ada Police Chief speaks out after getting fired by city
Raccoon
Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar
Crookston man dead after head-on crash
Conner Erickson
High school senior suffers serious head injury during football game in Moorhead

Latest News

MN AG Keith Ellison Visits Moorhead- September 14
MN AG Keith Ellison Visits Moorhead- September 14
Photo depicting an Amtrak train
Empire Builder routes for Thursday canceled
Jon Glawe
Vergas post office renamed in honor of mail carrier
Fergus Falls burglary suspects
Fergus Falls Police ask for help identifying burglary suspects