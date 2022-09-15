Contests
Fargo Fire and Police encourage the public to participate by donating on Sept. 29.
(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Fargo Fire Department will compete against the Fargo Police Department in the second annual “Battle of the Badges Blood Drive” on Thursday, Sept. 29.

This friendly competition between the two departments will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the American Red Cross Fargo office located at 2602 12th Street North.

Individuals interested in donating blood can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or 701.733.2767 or visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering the sponsor code “Fargo Battle.”

Individuals donating in honor of their favorite first responder department will receive a “Battle of the Badges Blood Drive” t-shirt while supplies last.

Held in 2020, the inaugural “Battle of the Badges Blood Drive” brought in a total of 59 donations and a win for the FPD.

